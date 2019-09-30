Tom Brady Reveals Advice from Bill Belichick When Discussing Josh Allen's Injury

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

After watching Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen leave Sunday's game with a concussion after taking a brutal hit to the head, Tom Brady revealed advice Bill Belichick gave him early in his career.

Brady said on WEEI's Greg Hill Show:

“I saw the play happen. You never like to see anyone get hurt out there. Football is a contact sport. It's part of football. The reality is my career started when Drew [Bledsoe] got hit on the sideline. Drew was running for a first down and the defensive players, they are very fast and physical. Actually, I had a play like that up in Buffalo early on in my career. I was scrambling up the right side and tried to hold on to the ball and I tried to slide late. A guy hit me and my helmet flew off about 10 yards away. It kind of riled up their whole sideline.

"I remember the next day, Coach Belichick said to me, and I will never forget this, he said, 'Hey Brady, if you want to have a career in this league, when you're running like that you either throw the ball away or slide.' I will never forget Coach Belichick telling me that.

"I am kind of thinking of that. A lot of quarterbacks who do run, you are trying to make yards and it is great, but at the same time you are susceptible to big hits. Again, whether it is flagged or not, or a penalty, a lot of the rules have changed over the years, but from a quarterback's standpoint, I feel it is always best to try and be available to the team and take risk-reward and so forth. Again, nobody likes to see anyone get hurt out there. From my own experience, I try and do my best to avoid any big shots like that.”

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.