Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel said he does not expect to play LeBron James "a ton" during the preseason to help preserve his body.

"We want to be intelligent," Vogel told reporters Sunday. "We want to get him enough reps to get him familiar with his teammates and get everybody on the same page, some cohesiveness. But certainly going to be intelligent and not overdo it in the preseason."

James, who turns 35 in December, played a career-low 55 games during a disappointing 2018-19 season. A groin injury suffered on Christmas Day proved to be the most serious injury of his career, costing him more than a month. The Lakers later shut him down in March after being eliminated from playoff contention.

Vogel did not say how often he plans on playing James during the team's six preseason games. He highlighted a necessity to get LeBron and Anthony Davis on the floor as much as possible when they are in preseason games and said he can see chemistry developing on the floor already.