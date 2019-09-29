Redskins' Landon Collins Rips Giants' Jabrill Peppers After Postgame Scuffle

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Giants' 24-3 win over Washington on Sunday afternoon was never a close contest, but Washington safety Landon Collins and New York safety Jabrill Peppers got too close for comfort after the contest.

Collins had to be restrained from Peppers by several Giants players and personnel on the field after the final whistle:

According to NJ.com's Darryl Slater and Matt Lombardo, the confrontation never escalated into "a full-blown fight" but tensions rose when Collins began yelling at New York's bench.

Slater and Lombardo relayed that Peppers screamed "We're gonna see y'all again! And I want all of that!"

Collins had plenty to say in response to Peppers when speaking with the media:

Peppers had scored a pick-six in the third quarter off Washington rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins to help give the Giants a 24-3 lead:

Peppers did so while wearing the No. 21 jersey Collins used to sport for the Giants.

Collins signed with Washington in March on a six-year, $84 million deal after spending 2015-18 in New York, and it wasn't an easy exit for the 25-year-old All-Pro.

"I'm starting a new chapter and I'm on a good team," Collins told NJ.com's Ryan Dunleavy in May. "When I left the Giants, I was kind of heartbroken. I loved the Giants. When I started there, I wanted to finish there. I wanted to be one of those guys to finish his career on one team. They didn't give me the opportunity to do that. It's a business. I can't do anything about that."

Collins also disclosed that New York "never made an offer."

Instead, the Giants filled the safety position through the blockbuster trade that sent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns. Peppers was part of Big Blue's return.

Collins' emotions are understandable given he was playing the team that labeled him expendable, at MetLife Stadium, while the player who replaced him notched his first career pick-six. To top it off, Washington is 0-4 for the first time since 2001.

Like Peppers is reported to have said, they will see each other again this season. But tempers have time to settle as their second and final matchup of 2019 isn't until Dec. 22 at FedExField.