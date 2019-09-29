Redskins' Dwayne Haskins on Giants Loss: There Will Be 'Brighter Days Tomorrow'

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Dwayne Haskins was likely expecting better from his first career NFL action, but he still has a lot of confidence going forward.

"I didn't execute the way I wanted to, but the good thing about it is that it hurts, and there [are] going to be brighter days tomorrow," Haskins said after Sunday's 24-3 loss to the New York Giants, per Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post. "... I want to win. I'm going to win. Whatever it takes to win, we will do that."

The Washington Redskins quarterback finished 9-of-17 for 107 yards and three interceptions after replacing Case Keenum, who had an interception and no points on four drives before being benched.

Haskins is not only expecting better games from himself; he wants to remain with the organization for a long time.

"I'll be here for a while, so get used to seeing me smile up here," this year's No. 15 overall draft pick said after the game.

However, there is no guarantee he is the starter for the team's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots.

"You're not handed the keys because of where you're drafted," head coach Jay Gruden said Sunday, per Rich Eisen of NFL Network. "You have to earn the right."

Keenum won the starting job out of the preseason, but the Redskins are 0-4 as the veteran has thrown four interceptions in his last two games. While Haskins clearly has confidence in himself, it's unclear whether Washington will turn the offense over to the rookie.