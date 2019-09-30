College Football Rankings 2019: Week 6 Standings, Schedule and Predictions

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Two weeks after falling flat in its first Top 25 matchup, Michigan receives a chance to rebuild its resume against Iowa.

Jim Harbaugh's team can't afford another loss with four ranked foes remaining on the schedule, including three from the Big Ten East.

Saturday is the first chance Iowa has to impress against a Big Ten power. The Hawkeyes have wins over a pair of Group of Five teams, Rutgers and Iowa State.

Following the Big Ten showdown on the Week 6 schedule is a Top 10 meeting between Auburn and Florida.

The Tigers have the best resume in college football with two victories over ranked foes and they can add to it with a road triumph over the Gators.

AP Top 25

1. Alabama (5-0)

2. Clemson (5-0)

3. Georgia (4-0)

4. Ohio State (5-0)

5. LSU (4-0)

6. Oklahoma (4-0)

7. Auburn (5-0)

8. Wisconsin (4-0)

9. Notre Dame (3-1)

10. Florida (5-0)

11. Texas (3-1)

12. Penn State (4-0)

13. Oregon (3-1)

14. Iowa (4-0)

15. Washington (4-1)

16. Boise State (4-0)

17. Utah (4-1)

18. UCF (4-1)

19. Michigan (3-1)

20. Arizona State (4-1)

21. Oklahoma State (4-1)

22. Wake Forest (5-0)

23. Virginia (4-1)

24. SMU (5-0)

25. Texas A&M (3-2)

Week 6 Schedule

Friday, October 4

No. 18 UCF at Cincinnati (8 p.m., ESPN)

Saturday, October 5

Utah State at No. 5 LSU (Noon, SEC Network)

No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas (Noon, ABC)

Kent State at No. 8 Wisconsin (Noon, ESPNU)

Purdue at No. 12 Penn State (Noon, ESPN)

No. 14 Iowa at No. 19 Michigan (Noon, Fox)

No. 21 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech (Noon, FS1)

No. 7 Auburn at No. 10 Florida (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Bowling Green at No. 9 Notre Dame (3:30 p.m., NBC)

No. 11 Texas at West Virginia (3:30 p.m., ABC)

No. 3 Georgia at Tennessee (7 p.m., ESPN)

No. 25 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Tulsa at No. 24 SMU (7:30 p.m., ESPNU)

California at No. 13 Oregon (8 p.m., Fox)

No. 15 Washington at Stanford (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

No. 16 Boise State at UNLV (10:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Predictions

Iowa 23, Michigan 17

Putting up 52 points against Rutgers was the perfect remedy for Michigan to get over its deflating loss to Wisconsin.

Shea Patterson produced his highest number of passing yards and best completion percentage of 2019, so if anything, the Wolverines should have some confidence Saturday.

However, a much more difficult test awaits from Iowa, who ranks third in the FBS in points conceded per game.

In fact, the four best scoring defenses in the bowl subdivision come from the Big Ten. Michigan is not one of them, as it sits 32nd with 19.3 points given up per contest.

Iowa's biggest advantage could be stopping the run. The Hawkeyes let up 77 rushing yards per game and the Wolverines were held to 40 yards on the ground by Wisconsin.

Linebackers Kristian Welch and Djimon Colbert, who lead Iowa in tackles, will be crucial in halting Michigan's run game.

If Iowa limits the ground production, Patterson has to step up, which has not been the case during his time with the Wolverines.

In five ranked matchups in 2018, Patterson averaged 178.8 passing yards. He ended with 219 yards and two scores versus Wisconsin, but those numbers are deceiving because most of his production occurred in the second half and he had a 43.8 completion percentage.

If that trend continues, Iowa may have an easy time pulling away with Nate Stanley at the helm. He has a quartet of 200-yard performances with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Iowa's complement of running backs could wear down Michigan's defense, as Mekhi Sargent, Toren Young and Tyler Goodson all have over 30 carries and 200 rushing yards.

As long as Kirk Ferentz's team maintains balance, it should be able to put together extended drives and hold on to the lead at Michigan Stadium.

Auburn 24, Florida 16

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Auburn passed its tests against ranked foes in different styles.

The Tigers came from behind to beat Oregon in their season opener and then pounced on Texas A&M early in their first SEC contest.

Saturday marks the first major challenge for Florida to prove it belongs in the Top 10. The Gators could shut down Bo Nix and Co. since they come into the matchup with 24 points conceded in the last four games.

Nix enters off the best passing performance of his young career. He totaled 335 passing yards and two touchdowns while going 18-of-21 versus Mississippi State.

Additionally, Auburn's running game racked up 217 yards Saturday, with five skill players and Nix carrying the ball three or more times.

Yards may be hard to come by since Florida ranks in the top 30 of rushing and passing yards conceded per game. But the Gators are facing a step up in competition from Tennessee and Towson.

The Kyle Trask-led Gators could pile up numbers, as Auburn's defense gave up 391 total yards to Texas A&M and 332 to Oregon.

In his two starts since replacing Feleipe Franks, the junior is 38-of-48 for 481 passing yards with four touchdowns, but he has been picked off twice.

The key might be Auburn's pass rush. The Tigers have 13 sacks and a potential first-round pick at defensive tackle in Derrick Brown, who put in a monster showing versus Texas A&M.

If the Tigers are effective in the trenches and affect Trask's throws, they could earn the advantage and come away with another ranked win.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.