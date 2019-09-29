Juventus Striker Mario Mandzukic Ends Transfer Talks with Qatari Side Al Rayyan

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic has ended transfer talks with Al Rayyan over a potential move to the Qatari side.

The club released a statement (h/t Goal) confirming the two parties were no longer in discussions: "Al Rayyan announces the suspension of negotiations with Croatian player Mario Mandzukic."

Mandzukic now looks set to stay in Turin until January, although his future remains uncertain. He was left out of the club's UEFA Champions League squad and is yet to feature for Juve this season.

The Croatian missed Juventus' strip to Fiorentina because of talks over his future. Sporting director Fabio Paratici offered Sky Sport Italia (h/t Goal) an explanation as to why he did not travel. He said: "There is a situation at stake in Qatar and we decided, in agreement with the coach, the player and his agent, that it was best he didn't come on this trip."

Yet Mandzukic's move to Qatar fell through "due to contractual and fiscal concerns," according to Gianluca Di Marzio.



The striker turned down a contract worth €7 million and wants to "make his mark in a major league," while Juventus want a transfer fee of €10 million for the 33-year-old, according to Football Italia.

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Mandzukic could now look to leave Juve when the transfer window reopens in January. Manchester United are considering a winter move for the 33-year-old, reports Miguel Delaney at the Independent.

West Ham United could rival the Red Devils for Mandzukic's signature, according to Gareth Bicknell at the Mirror. The Hammers want to strengthen their attack after seeing Marko Arnautovic, Andy Carroll, Javier Hernandez and Lucas Perez depart.

The 33-year-old is an experienced international who has enjoyed success across Europe. He began his career at Dinamo Zagreb, won two Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich and was on target in their UEFA Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund in 2013.

Mandzukic enjoyed a season with Atletico Madrid before joining Juventus in 2015. He has gone on to win Serie A four times with the Turin giants and scored a brilliant goal in their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in 2016-17:

The striker was also part of the Croatia squad that finished as runners-up at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. However, it seems clear he is now considered surplus to requirements at Juventus, and it would be little surprise to see him depart in the winter.