Daniel Jones, Giants Beat Redskins as Dwayne Haskins Replaces Case Keenum

Daniel Jones earned his second win as the New York Giants' starting quarterback, helping the team defeat the Washington Redskins 24-3 on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Last week, Jones took the offense on a 75-yard scoring drive in the final minutes to secure a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Similar heroics weren't required this time around.

Washington slumped to 0-4 with the loss, the first time since 2001 the team dropped its first four games to open a season. The Redskins finished 8-8 that year, but a similar resurgence is unlikely to happen in 2019 barring a change in coaching or personnel.

Head coach Jay Gruden turned the offense over to rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins in the second quarter, a move that proved counterproductive after Haskins threw three interceptions.

What's Next?

The Giants stay at home for Week 5 as they welcome the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 6. The Redskins return to the nation's capital for a date with the reigning champion New England Patriots.

