Daniel Jones, Giants Beat Redskins as Dwayne Haskins Replaces Case Keenum

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 29: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants makes a pass in the second quarter against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on September 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

Daniel Jones earned his second win as the New York Giants' starting quarterback, helping the team defeat the Washington Redskins 24-3 on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. 

Last week, Jones took the offense on a 75-yard scoring drive in the final minutes to secure a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Similar heroics weren't required this time around.

Washington slumped to 0-4 with the loss, the first time since 2001 the team dropped its first four games to open a season. The Redskins finished 8-8 that year, but a similar resurgence is unlikely to happen in 2019 barring a change in coaching or personnel.

Head coach Jay Gruden turned the offense over to rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins in the second quarter, a move that proved counterproductive after Haskins threw three interceptions.

           

What's Next?

The Giants stay at home for Week 5 as they welcome the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 6. The Redskins return to the nation's capital for a date with the reigning champion New England Patriots.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

