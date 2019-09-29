AP College Football Poll 2019: Complete Week 6 Rankings Released

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

It was a little too close for comfort, but Clemson got past North Carolina in a 21-20 win.

The Tigers didn't, however, do enough to hold off Alabama from taking their No. 1 ranking in the latest Associated Press poll.

Alabama moved up one spot to unseat Clemson as the nation's top-ranked team, with the Tigers sliding back to No. 2. Georgia remains at No. 3, while Ohio State jumped over LSU to take the No. 4 spot.

Here is how the entire poll played out:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State

5. LSU

6. Oklahoma

7. Auburn

8. Wisconsin

9. Notre Dame

10. Florida

11. Texas

12. Penn State

13. Oregon

14. Iowa

15. Washington

16. Boise State

17. Utah

18. UCF

19. Michigan

20. Arizona State

21. Oklahoma State

22. Wake Forest

23. Virginia

24. SMU

25. Texas A&M

North Carolina came within a two-point conversion of taking down Clemson, with coach Mack Brown choosing to go for the win after a Javonte Adams touchdown run.

"I am unbelievably proud of our guys for finding a way to win, because that's what it's all about," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told reporters. "Obviously, made enough mistakes to lose the game. I'd probably say they outplayed us. We had a lot of mistakes. A lot of critical errors at critical times. But when we had to make a play, we made it and that's what winners do."

Aside from the Clemson scare, it was a rather nondescript week among college football's elite. No other Top 10 team had a game within one score, and four of the nation's top 15 teams were on bye.

The biggest upset of the week saw No. 15 Cal drop a one-score game to Arizona State. Eno Benjamin rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns for the Sun Devils, who benefited from Cal losing quarterback Chase Garbers in the first half. Backup Devon Moster completed just five of his 13 passes for 23 yards and an interception.

"They outplayed us in every facet of the game," Cal linebacker Evan Weaver told reporters. "Can't play very well and can't win games when you're not even making the simple plays, and we didn't today. That was it."

Only two matchups of Top 25 teams were on the schedule, with Notre Dame pulling away in the second half for a 35-20 win over Virginia and Washington dominating in a 28-14 victory against USC. Washington has won three straight games since being upset by Cal, while the Irish bounced back from their loss to Georgia.

No. 20 Arizona State, No. 21 Oklahoma State, No. 22 Wake Forest and No. 24 SMU all moved into the Top 25.