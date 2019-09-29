Jets Rumors: Latest Update on Sam Darnold's Recovery, Return from Mono

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is "not a lock" to return in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The second-year quarterback, currently sidelined with mononucleosis, will undergo more testing on Monday, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen:

The 0-3 Jets have a bye in Week 4, and the team was hoping Darnold wouldn't be forced to miss any additional time with the illness, especially considering that a potential 0-4 start would be a major blow to the team's already fading postseason hopes.

