Ranking Heisman Contenders' Performances from Week 5 of College Football

1 of 7

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Since 40 percent of the top 10 did not play, this felt like a good week to fill space with some deep sleepers who were excellent in Week 5 and who might be on the cusp of getting into the Heisman conversation—players on the fringe of the fringe, if you will:

DeVonta Smith, Alabama (Off the Board)

11 receptions, 274 yards, 5 TD vs. Ole Miss

It was long assumed that Jerry Jeudy was Alabama's best hope to put a wide receiver in the Heisman mix, but DeVonta Smith—who also had eight catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns in Week 3 against South Carolina—is making quite the push. After destroying Ole Miss, he is now leading the Crimson Tide in both yards (537) and touchdowns (eight).

In reality, though, it's already Tua Tagovailoa-or-bust for Alabama. Smith is in the lead over Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III and Jaylen Waddle, but he is only responsible for about one-third of Tagovailoa's numbers. If either he or Jeudy can get that piece of the pie up to 50 percent, maybe we'll talk.

CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma (300-1)

7 receptions, 185 yards, 3 TD vs. Texas Tech

As is the case with Alabama's receivers, CeeDee Lamb is nowhere close to overtaking his quarterback counterpart. Heck, Lamb doesn't even have as many receiving yards (414) as Jalen Hurts has rushing yards (443). But when one makes touchdown receptions of 65 and 71 yards in one game, it's worth noting.

Sean Clifford, Penn State (Off the Board)

26-of-31, 398 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT, 217.2 PER; 7 carries, 54 yards, 1 TD at Maryland

A woeful Week 3 performance against Pittsburgh may have eliminated what little hope Sean Clifford had of contending for a Heisman. But Penn State is still undefeated, and he was excellent for the third time in four games, leading the freight train that annihilated Maryland 59-0 on Friday night.

The real test will come in Weeks 7-9, when the Nittany Lions have to play at Iowa, against Michigan and at Michigan State consecutively. If (a gigantic if) Clifford plays relatively well and they happen to come through that gauntlet with an 8-0 record, though, he'll be a top-five candidate for the Heisman by the end of October.

Jamie Newman, Wake Forest (500-1)

21-of-33, 243 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 139.4 PER; 23 carries, 102 yards at Boston College

Much like Clifford, Jamie Newman is the forgotten, stat-sheet-stuffing quarterback of an undefeated team. Now that 5-0 Wake Forest has finally cracked into the AP Top 25, people are bound to start paying more attention to the dual threat who has accounted for 17 of its 23 touchdowns.

The longer the Demon Deacons remain undefeated—they only play two games in October, and they're both at home against beatable foes (Louisville and Florida State)—the more legitimate Newman's case becomes.

Rashod Bateman, Minnesota (Off the Board)

6 receptions, 177 yards, 2 TD at Purdue

One more shoutout to a guy who has been crushing it for an undefeated team. Rashod Bateman has now put up at least 100 yards and a touchdown in three of Minnesota's four wins, ranking sixth in the nation with 116.5 receiving yards per game. And with Illinois, Nebraska, Rutgers and Maryland on deck, he should keep hitting triple digits while the Golden Gophers keep winning games.

The element of surprise could be Bateman's best friend too. Of the 18 remaining undefeated teams, Minnesota is probably the most unexpected. If the Gophers can keep that zero intact for another month, people will be bending over backward to find a viable Heisman candidate from this Cinderella story. Bateman fits the bill so far.