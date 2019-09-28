College Football Rankings: B/R’s Top 25 After Week 5

0 of 4

Well, that was close.

The top-ranked Clemson Tigers survived an unexpectedly tight trip to North Carolina, earning a 21-20 victory thanks to a clutch defensive stop. Clemson swarmed UNC quarterback Sam Howell and stopped the Heels short of the goal line on an attempted two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.

However, the victory didn't stop Clemson from falling in B/R's Top 25. The defending national champions dipped a couple of spots in the post-Week 5 edition of the poll.

Bleacher Report's panel of experts—Matt Hayes, David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Brad Shepard and Ian Wharton—each submitted a ballot. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, followed by 24 points for second, 23 for third, etc.

B/R Week 5 Top 25

1. Alabama

2. LSU

T-3. Clemson

T-3. Ohio State

5. Oklahoma

6. Georgia

7. Auburn

8. Wisconsin

T-9. Notre Dame

T-9. Penn State

11. Texas

12. Florida

13. Washington

14. Oregon

15. Iowa

16. Boise State

T-17. SMU

T-17. UCF

19. Wake Forest

20. Arizona State

21. Utah

22. Memphis

23. Oklahoma State

24. Appalachian State

T-25. Baylor

T-25. Minnesota

Others receiving votes: Michigan, Missouri, Washington State*