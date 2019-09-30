Biggest NFL Draft Risers and Fallers After Week 5 of College Football

8 of 8

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Say what you want about his possible athletic limitations, but you're not going to find a player in college football who is more consistently around the ball-carrier than California linebacker Evan Weaver.

He's a relentless force who is perhaps the smartest defender in the sport, has a nose for the football and plays with a reckless abandon.

Weaver showed a lot of dedication to getting his body right, shedding excess weight, as detailed in the ESPN coverage of his Bears' Friday night loss to Arizona State. This is a dude who lives to hit people, and the broadcast kept referring to the brash defender as a modern-day Brian Bosworth.

He was frustrated and outspoken after a close loss to the Sun Devils, dropping Cal from the ranks of the unbeaten. The Bears were the last Pac-12 team to lose a game, and Weaver wants to make sure it doesn't become a trend.

"They outplayed us in every facet of the game," he said, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "Can't play very well and can't win games when you're not even making the simple plays, and we didn't today. That was it."

He told the San Francisco Chronicle's Rusty Simmons, "We lose a game, we fall off a cliff." He's the type of player who detests losing, and that normally translates extremely well.



Weaver made a ton of plays, though. He led the team with 15 tackles, and he already led the nation with 78 tackles already entering the game. Weaver is a force, and the senior linebacker is a leader who is the kind of player around which you can build a defense.

His athletic limitations may make him a third- or fourth-round pick, but Weaver is much more than just a two-down linebacker. He can play in the center of a 4-3 or inside in a 3-4 defense in the pros. If he can sneak into the second round, that would be a major rise.