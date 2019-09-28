Winners and Losers from Week 5 of College Football

10 of 11

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

With JT Daniels (torn ACL) out for the season and Kedon Slovis (concussion protocol) ruled out again for the Washington game, this was Matt Fink's opportunity to show everybody he could lead this proud program on a consistent basis.

After torching Utah a week ago, he found it much tougher sledding against Washington's elite secondary. The Huskies intercepted him three times, and he threw for just 163 yards in a 28-14 loss.

Two of those interceptions came in the red zone with the Trojans trailing by double digits. It was that kind of day for USC. It may be that type of topsy-turvy season after Daniels' injury, as they're now 3-2.

From those three interceptions, the Huskies wound up with 14 points. That included Salvon Ahmed's crushing 89-yard scoring scamper after one of Fink's red-zone interceptions, which came late in the third quarter with the Trojans trailing 20-7.

A scoring strike could have closed the gap to less than a touchdown. Instead, Fink faltered, and Ahmed put the game out of reach.

The flavor of the day was missed opportunities for USC, which also saw Washington recover a fumble in the end zone for a first-half touchdown. Nothing went the Trojans' way, and while it's difficult to place blame on a quarterback who started the year third on the depth chart, USC needs Fink to produce.

How long will Slovis be out? When he returns, is it his gig, or will it be an open battle? Fink had the opportunity to make that a much harder decision on coach Clay Helton, but he couldn't take advantage.

Washington seemed to get back on track in a big way with the win.