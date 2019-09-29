Joe Maddon, Cubs Part Ways After 5 Years; Won World Series in 2016

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Joe Maddon's time as manager of the Chicago Cubs has come to an end after five seasons.

President of baseball operations Theo Epstein and Maddon announced Sunday that both sides decided to part ways following a disappointing 2019 campaign.

The relationship between Maddon and the Cubs was a frequent topic of conversation going back to November 2018 when Epstein told reporters they would re-evaluate the manager's contract situation at some point during the 2019 season.

When the Cubs didn't make the playoffs, it seemed to signal the end of Maddon's time in Chicago. He was in the final season of his original five-year deal with the team signed in November 2014.

The combination of Maddon and a terrific core of talent, led by Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Jake Arrieta and Javier Baez, resulted in one of the most successful periods in Cubs history. He was named National League Manager of the Year in 2015 after leading the team to a 97-65 record and trip to the NLCS.

It was the following season that will go down as Maddon's most memorable moment in Major League Baseball. The 65-year-old was at the helm when Chicago ended its 108-year title drought by defeating the Cleveland Indians in the World Series.

Even though that wound up being the peak of Maddon's tenure in Chicago, he continued to have success with the organization. The Cubs made the playoffs in each of his first four seasons, advanced to the NLCS in each of his first three seasons and won back-to-back division titles in 2016 and 2017.

The Cubs' current streak of five consecutive winning seasons is their longest since 1967-72. Maddon's .582 winning percentage ranks third in franchise history.

Despite these successes, it appears as if Chicago's ownership and front office are prepared to take the franchise in a different direction.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported in August the team would at least be willing to hear trade offers for Bryant. Cole Hamels, Ben Zobrist and Nicholas Castellanos are eligible for free agents.

If the Cubs decide to go through a rebuild, it makes sense to start with a new manager. Maddon is at an age where he wants to win now and would figure to have his pick of enticing jobs based on his resume.

Regardless of the abrupt end to this partnership, Maddon's time with the Cubs can only be called a success.