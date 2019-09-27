Anthony Davis Addresses 2020 Free Agency, Lakers Future at Media Day

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis spoke at his team's media day on Friday and addressed a few topics, including 2020 free agency. 

"I just want to focus on this year," Davis said per Jasmyn Wimbish of CBS Sports.

"The Lakers definitely welcomed me with open arms, and made me feel like this was home. At the same time, it's about what we can do this year. We have a special team and coaching staff, and we're going to do whatever we can to focus on this year and come out victorious."

The Lakers acquired the six-time All-Star, who requested a trade last January, in an offseason deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. His five-year, $127,171,313 deal is set to expire in 2020 provided he turns down a one-year player option for 2020-21.

That seems like a formality, as Davis' agent Rich Paul told S.L. Price of Sports Illustrated that he and his client weren't signing a contract extension.

"Where he's going to land? I have no idea," Paul told Price. "And it don't matter. We're going into free agency. Why does it matter to me where he goes? Earth: We're going into free agency. He has a year, he has to play. But after that, I can't say it no bigger: WE ARE GOING INTO FREE AGENCY. 2020: ANTHONY DAVIS WILL BE IN FREE AGENCY."

For now, Davis and four-time NBA MVP LeBron James will look to lead L.A. back to the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13.

The Lakers have higher aspirations than that, however, as the team is currently listed as the league's 3-1 favorite to win the title, per Caesars.

