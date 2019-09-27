Report: Cavaliers' Assistant GM Scouted LaMelo Ball, RJ Hampton, Terry Armstrong

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 27, 2019

KINGBOROUGH, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 20: LaMelo Ball drives to the basket during the NBL Blitz pre-season match between Illawarra Hawks and Perth Wildcats at Kingborough Sports Centre on September 20, 2019 in Kingborough, Australia. (Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images)
Steve Bell/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly among the teams taking a long look at LaMelo Ball

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported assistant general manager Mike Gansey went to Tasmania to scout Ball, RJ Hampton and Terry Armstrong, the three players who chose to forgo college basketball to play overseas in the National Basketball League.

Of course, sending a scout to watch those three players is not exactly a surprise. Every NBA team will be doing their due diligence during the NBL season. Jonathan Givony of ESPN reported 27 teams made the trip to Tasmania for the NBL Blitz, which saw Ball emerge as a star and threat for the No. 1 overall selection next June.

It's fair to expect the three teams that did not make the trip for the NBL Blitz to do so eventually.

The Cavs are notable because they are again expected to rank among the NBA's worst teams. Cleveland does owe its 2020 first-round pick to the New Orleans Pelicans if it falls outside the top 10, but that would require a major leap from the team's young core.

Ball and Hampton are two of the most intriguing players in a strong draft class next year. Givony currently has Ball going No. 3 overall and Hampton at No. 6. The projections currently have the Cavaliers nabbing center James Wiseman with the No. 1 overall pick. Emphasizing big men seems likely for a Cleveland team that's taken Collin Sexton and Darius Garland the last two drafts. 

Armstrong is more of a fringe draft prospect and is currently projected as the No. 48 overall pick. 

