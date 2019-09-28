The 4 Best Opponents for 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's 1 Last WWE Dream Match

0 of 4

Everybody wants another match from WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

That’s a universal fact without hyperbole. Stone Cold isn’t some part-timer cashing in on a quick check and leaving again, likely to put on a sour performance and hurt his legacy in the process.

If Stone Cold says he could put on another match, best believe Stone Cold can put on another match.

And he’s saying just that.

On the Steve Austin Show podcast (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Austin made it clear that physically he could always make one last match work:

"...And I tell them, 'Man.' I say, 'You know, it's a tough thing to think about.' Physically, would I be able to have one more match? Yes, most definitely, and I could make it to that match without being injured. Although the risks are always there, just because I think all of the surgeries I had. ... Where I had the spinal stenosis, and getting that bone spur taken off my spinal cord—I'm in a good place. Nerves are feeling a lot better than they used to. So, you know, in theory, could I have a match? In theory, yes."

While Austin is in no way saying he’s working toward one last match or will ever do one...that doesn’t stop the gears from turning.

These are some of the dream opponents it would be great to see him have a dream match with on his way to an official retirement.