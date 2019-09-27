Lana Update, Elias Injury Return, Edge Leaves E&C Podcast in the WWE Roundup

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Lana Hiatus Could Soon Come To An End

Lana hasn't appeared on WWE television since April as she's been without a storyline since competing in the Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.) reported the creative team didn't bring her back alongside Rusev, her real-life husband, because there are "other ideas for her character." She's served as his manager consistently in the past.

Although further details weren't provided about the direction of her character or a potential storyline, it was noted her return could happen "soon."

The former actress, who's showcased only raw wrestling skill in previous matches, still has a lot of in-ring development to do before she should be considered for a serious title run. A singles feud with a more accomplished wrestler could be the start down that path.

Elias Expected Back In Ring By Late October

Elias suffered an ankle injury in early September that forced him to get removed from the King of the Ring tournament ahead of a scheduled semifinal clash with Chad Gable.

Although he's continued to appear on television to push the storyline with Gable, including a segment on Tuesday's SmackDown, there won't be an immediate matches between the two.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Middleton) noted Elias is expected to receive clearance "before November." WWE is holding the 2019 Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Oct. 31, which could end up being the target date for his pay-per-view return.

His ability to make an impact without needing physical altercation thanks to his musical gimmick should allow his feud with Gable to continue over the next month.

Edge Announces Podcast Departure

Edge has paired with his longtime tag-team partner Christian on E&C's Pod of Awesomeness since March 2017, but that run came to an end Friday.

The seven-time World Heavyweight champion and four-time WWE champion announced the decision on Twitter:

Edge retired from in-ring competition in April 2011 because of neck and spine injuries. He was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame one year later and has continued to make occasional appearances at WWE events, including Raw, SmackDown and pay-per-views.

His podcast with Christian became a weekly must-listen for fans because of its unique insight and interviews with wrestlers past and present. They posted an episode with the best moments from the past 30 months last week, which it turns out was a prelude to Friday's announcement.