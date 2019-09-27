Nene to Miss Rockets' Training Camp After Suffering 'Chronic' Adductor Injury

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Houston Rockets center Nene suffered an adductor injury the team described as "chronic" that will force him to miss all of training camp ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the update Friday.

Nene signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the Rockets in early September, but the NBA and the Players Association decided last week to void the over $7 million per season in "likely" bonuses that would have made him a valuable trade chip, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

ESPN's Bobby Marks noted Houston could have signed another veteran free agent to a similar contract and then packaged the players in a trade for Memphis Grizzlies swingman Andre Iguodala, with the Grizz receiving significant savings based on the contract structures.

That's no longer a realistic option, and the Rockets don't have a major need for Nene on their roster.

Houston already features Clint Capela and Tyson Chandler at center. Isaiah Hartenstein, a 21-year-old second-round pick in the 2017 NBA draft, seems like a better option for the third roster spot at center than the 37-year-old Brazil native.

Nene averaged just 3.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 13 minutes per game across 42 appearances for the Rockets last season.

If the chronic injury makes the veteran center unable to play this season, the Rockets can apply for a salary exclusion. It would allow the former Denver Nuggets standout to receive his salary, but it wouldn't count against the team's salary cap.