Packers' Aaron Rodgers Passes Fran Tarkenton on NFL's All-Time TD Pass List

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers put on a show in the first half of Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles and made some history in the process.

Rodgers capped a seven-play, 70-yard drive that took a mere 50 seconds at the end of the first half with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Geronimo Allison to help close the deficit to 21-20. He found Allison on a 31-yard pass to convert a third down two plays before and passed Fran Tarkenton for ninth place on the all-time touchdown pass list with the score.

The Green Bay Packers legend now has 343 touchdown passes in his career.

The touchdown pass stood out for its historical significance, but Rodgers turned in a masterpiece of quarterbacking in the first two quarters. He went 16-of-22 for 241 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions, finding Davante Adams downfield with ease and threading strikes between multiple defenders to Allison.

Adams alone finished the half with eight catches for 158 yards.

This is another notch on Rodgers' Hall of Fame resume that includes a Super Bowl title, league MVP, seven Pro Bowl nods and two first-team All-Pro selections. He is 35 years old but has shown few signs of slowing after throwing for 4,442 yards last year and leading the Packers to a 3-0 start this year.

Peyton Manning is the all-time leader with 539 touchdown passes, and another Manning is now in Rodgers' sights. Eli Manning is next at eighth on the list with 362, and it feels like a matter of time until the Packers' signal-caller passes him now that the New York Giants veteran was benched for rookie Daniel Jones.

It could even happen during the Packers' matchup with the Giants on Dec. 1.