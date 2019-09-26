Look: Deion Sanders' Son Shilo Takes Father's No. 21 at South Carolina

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IISeptember 26, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 01: Former NFL player Deion Sanders attends the Superstar Slime Showdown taping at Nickelodeon at the Super Bowl Experience on February 1, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

No. 21 is staying in the Sanders family. 

Thursday, Deion Sanders' son Shilo shared on Instagram that he has switched to his father's former number for the South Carolina Gamecocks:

Shilo, a freshman, plays defensive back, as his father did. The younger Sanders previously wore No. 12 and even wore a gold "12" chain earlier this season that will have to be remedied:

Deion earned AP Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1994 with the San Francisco 49ers. In his 14-year NFL career, Sanders notched 53 interceptions—tied with Ty Law for 24th all-time. He was affectionally known as Prime Time and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011. 

Shilo was 3-star prospect, according to 247Sports.   

Related

    Kentucky Is a 'Must-Win Game'

    South Carolina Football logo
    South Carolina Football

    Kentucky Is a 'Must-Win Game'

    David Cloninger
    via Post and Courier

    South Carolina: 5 Bright Spots in a Not-so-Bright Start

    South Carolina Football logo
    South Carolina Football

    South Carolina: 5 Bright Spots in a Not-so-Bright Start

    Keith Farner
    via Saturday Down South

    Gamecocks' backup quarterback Dakereon Joyner out for Kentucky game

    South Carolina Football logo
    South Carolina Football

    Gamecocks' backup quarterback Dakereon Joyner out for Kentucky game

    David Cloninger
    via Post and Courier

    Report: HS coach offers discouraging injury update on South Carolina’s Dakereon Joyner

    South Carolina Football logo
    South Carolina Football

    Report: HS coach offers discouraging injury update on South Carolina’s Dakereon Joyner

    Keith Farner
    via Saturday Down South