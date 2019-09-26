Look: Deion Sanders' Son Shilo Takes Father's No. 21 at South Carolina

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

No. 21 is staying in the Sanders family.

Thursday, Deion Sanders' son Shilo shared on Instagram that he has switched to his father's former number for the South Carolina Gamecocks:

Shilo, a freshman, plays defensive back, as his father did. The younger Sanders previously wore No. 12 and even wore a gold "12" chain earlier this season that will have to be remedied:

Deion earned AP Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1994 with the San Francisco 49ers. In his 14-year NFL career, Sanders notched 53 interceptions—tied with Ty Law for 24th all-time. He was affectionally known as Prime Time and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

Shilo was 3-star prospect, according to 247Sports.