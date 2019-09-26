Former Bellator Fighter Katy Collins Dies at Age 32 from Brain Aneurysm

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Former MMA fighter Katy Collins died on Wednesday from a brain aneurysm.

BBC News reported the former Bellator fighter spent five days in hospital before she died. The 32-year-old Arkansas native became a professional mixed martial artist in 2015 and fought under the name "Red Dragon." She is survived by her two sons.

Her former coach, JT Tilley, posted on Facebook: "I've always been so proud of you Kate. We did it. I was honored to be able to live your dream with you. I will miss you more than the world will ever know."

Collins compiled a record of seven victories and five losses during a three-year professional career as a flyweight. She had a 6-4 record as an amateur before turning pro.

MMA veteran Heather Hardy was also among those to pay their respects:

Collins' sister, Kimberley, also shared a message on social media (h/t BBC News): "I know you would want me to thank all of these friends for the posts and shares personally but Sister you have so many. Seeing them all made my heart smile."

Collins competed three times for Bellator MMA between 2016 and 2017, with a 2-1 record in the company, and ended her career as part of Legacy Fighting Alliance.