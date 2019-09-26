Bryce Harper Calls out Nationals Fans for Heckling After Phillies Miss Playoffs

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper said some fans of the Washington Nationals, his former team, crossed the line with their heckling late in the Nats' 5-2 victory over the Phillies Wednesday night at Nationals Park.

"They were fine all game, talking about myself and things like that," Harper told reporters. "I get it everywhere I go. That's nothing new. But the last two innings, it's just not right. It's not right."

He didn't provide any further details about the nature of the fans' remarks.

Harper's wife, Kayla Harper, wrote on Twitter they brought up the couple's newborn child:

The 2015 National League MVP left the Nationals to sign a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies in March. The team failed to reach expectations during his first season in Philly as it was recently eliminated from playoff contention.

Nevertheless, Harper told reporters he was excited to finish the regular season at home with a three-game series against the Miami Marlins following Thursday's series finale in D.C.

"I've got 60,000 fans up in Philly that appreciate me as a player, appreciate me as an individual and my family, as well," he said. "I owe a lot to those people up there in Philly because they show up for me every single night and they're there to cheer us on and boo us and keep us going as a team and as individuals as well."

The 26-year-old Las Vegas native hasn't played at an MVP level since his monster 2015 campaign, but he put together a strong first year with the Phils. He's posted a .260/.375/.507 triple-slash line with 34 home runs and 14 stolen bases in 153 games. His .882 OPS ranks 36th in MLB.

A five-game losing streak has dropped Philadelphia to .500 at 79-79 and in fourth place in the NL East behind the division champion Atlanta Braves, Nationals and New York Mets.