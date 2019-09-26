Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Bray Wyatt, Shane McMahon and More

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Bray Wyatt's The Fiend has become the most talked-about character in all of WWE, so it makes sense that officials from Fox would want the horrifying new entity to appear on SmackDown beginning with the upcoming draft.

Whether that happens or not is at the heart of this week's WWE rumor mill.

Wyatt is not the only Superstar whose name popped up across wrestling internet this week as Shane McMahon's future was discussed, as were plans for former women's champion Mickie James.

Sprinkle in some pyrotechnics and the immediate future of WWE programming became somewhat clearer.