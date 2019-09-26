Frank Lampard: Callum Hudson-Odoi 'Needs to Learn' to Earn Regular Chelsea Place

OLLY GREENWOOD/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said winger Callum Hudson-Odoi needs to make improvements to his game if he's to feature on a regular basis for the team.

Hudson-Odoi made his first appearance since April on Wednesday, as the Blues hammered Grimsby Town 7-1 in the League Cup third round at Stamford Bridge. The 18-year-old scored Chelsea's last goal of the game, cutting inside from the left flank and firing home.

Chelsea supporters would have been delighted to have Hudson-Odoi back on the field, though Lampard said after the fixture the winger didn't follow instructions in the first period, per Goal:

"In terms of his performance, I wasn't so sure about the first half. I thought him and Christian [Pulisic] as wingers, the message was to hurt the line and run behind and get into the box to take people on. It wasn't, happening and that message didn't get across

"It was reinforced pretty strongly and in the second half [Hudson-Odoi] managed to get into better positions. Callum's talent means that he absolutely works hard to run behind people, to get at people, to be inside, be outside and work off the ball, all those things.

"He needs to learn because if he wants to play week in and week out that is what he is going to have to do."

Chelsea's YouTube channel shared highlights of the clash, with a brace from Michy Batshuayi as well as goals from Ross Barkley, Pedro, Kurt Zouma and Reece James giving the Blues a comfortable win:

The England international posted the following on Twitter after getting back among the goals:

Liam Twomey of The Athletic commented on what was an encouraging night for Chelsea, with many young players excelling:

Under Lampard, a number of rising stars have been given opportunities to make their case for starting berths at the Bridge. Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham have all been able to establish themselves as first-team players under the new boss.

Hudson-Odoi was on a similar path last season under Maurizio Sarri, having impressed in the cup competitions initially and then being given chances in the Premier League. That was before injury curtailed his campaign early.

Per Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, the teenager can be part of a crop of players who can challenge for major honours in years to come:

There doesn't appear to be any danger of Hudson-Odoi going anywhere for years to come either, despite links to Bayern Munich last season. He recently committed his future to the club by signing a long-term contract.

Lampard is trying to keep Hudson-Odoi on his toes after making his return to action. With that in mind, the Blues will surely resist rushing the teenager back into the XI on Saturday, when they welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to the Bridge in the Premier League.