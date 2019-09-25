Video: Alabama WRs Play Rock, Paper, Scissors to Determine Who Runs TD Route

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

It's not always fun and games on the football field during fall Saturdays, but it certainly was for the Alabama Crimson Tide during a commanding 49-7 victory over Southern Miss.

As Olivia Whitmire of WHNT-TV shared, wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and DeVonta Smith played rock, paper, scissors prior to a play in the blowout win to determine who got to run which route:

Henry Ruggs III was amused by the interaction, explaining, "We got playmakers everywhere and at any moment, any guy can make a play, so once they got the play call, they knew, 'Oh, this the route that is going to catch the touchdown. So they rock, paper, scissored over who was going to run that route."

Ironically, Michael Casagrande of AL.com noted neither Jeudy nor Smith caught the ball on the ensuing play, which was a 25-yard completion to Jaylen Waddle.

Smith was relatively quiet during the afternoon with two catches for 26 yards, but Jeudy posted six catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Ruggs was even better with four catches for 148 yards and two scores.

It is a testament to the talent across the wide receiver corps that they were both comfortable running whichever route they drew in a rock, paper, scissors game. Opponents have not been able to keep the Crimson Tide's aerial attack in check this season, and they likely won't be legitimately challenged until a Nov. 9 showdown with LSU.

There probably won't be any rock, paper, scissors opportunities in that one if it comes down to the wire.