Chris Paul Trade Rumors: Heat Not Expecting Trade with Thunder to Materialize

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 10: Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets is interviewed after a game against the Golden State Warriors after Game Six of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on May 10, 2019 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

The Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder are reportedly at an impasse on how they view a potential Chris Paul trade, leading to skepticism about whether they will be able to complete a deal.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the Thunder view Paul as an asset and want compensation for him in a potential deal. On the other hand, the Heat view themselves as doing the Thunder a "favor" by taking on the three years and $124.1 million remaining on Paul's contract and "should be compensated" accordingly.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

