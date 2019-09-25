Chris Paul Trade Rumors: Heat Not Expecting Trade with Thunder to Materialize

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

The Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder are reportedly at an impasse on how they view a potential Chris Paul trade, leading to skepticism about whether they will be able to complete a deal.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the Thunder view Paul as an asset and want compensation for him in a potential deal. On the other hand, the Heat view themselves as doing the Thunder a "favor" by taking on the three years and $124.1 million remaining on Paul's contract and "should be compensated" accordingly.

