4 Things WWE Has Done Perfectly with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt So Far

Credit: WWE.com

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE in April after almost a year away from the ring and instantly became one of the most interesting characters in the company.

The Fiend is easily the creepiest gimmick we have seen in years, and it is the best version of Wyatt's character to date. He is almost playing himself with multiple personality disorder, which is a staple of horror movie characters.

His Firefly Fun House segments are something fans look forward to every week. It looks like WWE has given Wyatt a lot of creative freedom, and he is taking the opportunity and knocking it out of the park.

WWE gets a lot of flak for how it writes promos and storylines, but this is one instance when nobody seems to have any complaints because every segment has been television gold.

Let's look at all of the ways WWE has perfectly booked Wyatt as The Fiend.