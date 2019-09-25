Urban Meyer Shoots Down Idea of Succeeding Jim Harbaugh as Michigan Head Coach

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh might be on the hot seat, but the school apparently won't get a chance to replace him with a former rival.

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer was asked Wednesday about potentially taking over the Wolverines, but he shot it down quickly.

"No, that's not going to happen," he told WBNS radio in Columbus (via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN).

There's been plenty of speculation about Meyer's potential return to coaching after retiring last year, but he indicated he enjoys working as a studio analyst:

"I feel very good with where I'm at. [Ohio State athletic director] Gene Smith and I are very close. I love working here and teaching. ... Three months ago, I had a problem. What if I'm sitting here in October and I can't stand what I'm doing? But I love what I'm doing. My family loves what I'm doing and those are really the only people that matter to me."

Meyer also stepped away from football in 2010 while coaching Florida but returned one year later to take over at Ohio State.

This has led to plenty of speculation about the coach's future, but for now he seems happy to stay away from the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Michigan is filled with uncertainty after a 2-1 start to the season, which includes an overtime win over Army and a 35-14 blowout loss to Wisconsin.

Harbaugh is in his fifth year with the Wolverines and has a 40-15 overall record, including three 10-win seasons. However, he is winless against Ohio State and is yet to compete for a Big Ten title. The program has also lost its last three bowl games.

The inability to win big games has led some to question his future at Michigan, including FS1's Shannon Sharpe:

In any case, it seems like Meyer won't be the next man up.