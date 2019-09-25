Report: Jerry West's Son Ryan Joins Clippers as Scout After Working for Lakers

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers struck another blow in their rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers by reportedly hiring Ryan West as a scout.

Per Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times, West will work with the Clippers to scout at the NBA and college levels during the 2019-20 season.

Ryan, son of Jerry West, worked as the Lakers director of player personnel before the two sides parted ways in July.

Per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, West decided to move on after he and the Lakers "mutually agreed he'd reached his ceiling" with the organization.

West had been with the Lakers since 2009 when he started as a scout. He also worked as the assistant director of scouting before being promoted to director of player personnel in September 2015.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted West was well-regarded around the NBA for the role he played in a number of the Lakers' successful draft picks during his time with the organization.

Moving to the Clippers will reunite Ryan with his father. Jerry has been an executive board member with the organization since 2017. The two previously worked together from 2002-07 when Jerry was general manager and Ryan was a scout with the Memphis Grizzlies.