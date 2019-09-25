76ers' Brett Brown Says Joel Embiid Is 'Shaquille O'Neal with Soccer Feet'

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown heaped lofty praise on Joel Embiid, calling him "Shaquille O'Neal with soccer feet" at his press conference Wednesday.

While it's not a rarity for a coach to give his own player compliments, Brown is clearly not afraid to set his expectations sky-high. Shaq is arguably the single most dominant force in NBA history. He made grown 7-footers look like children with a combination of power and grace we've rarely (if ever) seen on a basketball floor.

Comparing Embiid to Shaq but saying he has "soccer feet" is implying that he's better and more nimble. The soccer feet comment is not by accident; Embiid grew up with soccer and did not begin playing basketball until later in life.

That said, Embiid has a long way to go if he wants to reach a Shaquillian level of dominance. Shaq is a four-time champion, three-time Finals MVP and the winner of the 1999-00 NBA MVP award. Embiid has not finished higher than seventh in an MVP vote, owing that to his career-long struggles with injury.

Embiid has the potential to be the most dominant center in basketball. Some might argue he's already taken that mantle. But reaching a Shaq level of dominance is going to take another sizable leap heading into the 2019-20 season.