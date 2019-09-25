76ers' Brett Brown Says Joel Embiid Is 'Shaquille O'Neal with Soccer Feet'September 25, 2019
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown heaped lofty praise on Joel Embiid, calling him "Shaquille O'Neal with soccer feet" at his press conference Wednesday.
While it's not a rarity for a coach to give his own player compliments, Brown is clearly not afraid to set his expectations sky-high. Shaq is arguably the single most dominant force in NBA history. He made grown 7-footers look like children with a combination of power and grace we've rarely (if ever) seen on a basketball floor.
Comparing Embiid to Shaq but saying he has "soccer feet" is implying that he's better and more nimble. The soccer feet comment is not by accident; Embiid grew up with soccer and did not begin playing basketball until later in life.
That said, Embiid has a long way to go if he wants to reach a Shaquillian level of dominance. Shaq is a four-time champion, three-time Finals MVP and the winner of the 1999-00 NBA MVP award. Embiid has not finished higher than seventh in an MVP vote, owing that to his career-long struggles with injury.
Embiid has the potential to be the most dominant center in basketball. Some might argue he's already taken that mantle. But reaching a Shaq level of dominance is going to take another sizable leap heading into the 2019-20 season.
