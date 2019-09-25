Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Says He Was 'Really Close' to Transferring to USCSeptember 25, 2019
A decision by Tua Tagovailoa could've transformed the entire landscape of college football.
The Alabama quarterback explained Wednesday on the Dan Patrick Show that he considered transferring to USC after failing to get on the field early in his career:
Dan Patrick Show @dpshow
What could have been…Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa says he was “really close” to transferring to USC when he wasn’t playing at 'Bama https://t.co/sadX4iB70C
"Making my parents happy and proud is probably the biggest thing I wanted to do, and I couldn't do it on the sidelines," Tagovailoa said.
The Hawaii native noted he grew up a USC fan and wanted his parents to see him play.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Nick Saban asked early impressions of LSU’s explosive offense