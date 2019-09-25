Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Says He Was 'Really Close' to Transferring to USC

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

A decision by Tua Tagovailoa could've transformed the entire landscape of college football.

The Alabama quarterback explained Wednesday on the Dan Patrick Show that he considered transferring to USC after failing to get on the field early in his career:

"Making my parents happy and proud is probably the biggest thing I wanted to do, and I couldn't do it on the sidelines," Tagovailoa said.

The Hawaii native noted he grew up a USC fan and wanted his parents to see him play.

