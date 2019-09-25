Police Release Video of Gunman to Help Identify Andre Emmett's Shooter

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Dallas Police Department released video Wednesday of Andre Emmett being pulled out of his Range Rover on Monday evening at gunpoint, according to TMZ Sports, in an effort to help identify who killed him.

In the video, Emmitt is shown being held at gunpoint before running and being chased. The video was captured by a Ring doorbell and stops before Emmett was shot in the back and killed.

Police said two suspects fled the scene in a Chrysler 300. A passerby found Emmett and called 911. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 37-year-old Emmett played for Texas Tech and appeared in eight NBA games for the Memphis Grizzlies (2004-05) and six for the New Jersey Nets (2011-12) in his career. He also played overseas in Lithuania and China.

He spent the past two seasons with the BIG3's 3's Company, finishing sixth in the league in scoring (16.8 points per game) this past season.

"The BIG3 is in a state of shock over the sudden and tragic death of Andre Emmett," the league said in a statement, per Allen Kim of CNN.com. "Andre was a member of the BIG3 family for two seasons and never without a smile on his face. His kindness towards others and easy-going demeanor made him a joy to be around."