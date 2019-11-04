Report: DeSean Jackson to Undergo Core Muscle Surgery, Likely Out for Season

John Amis/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a core muscle injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Per Rapoport, it's "unlikely" he returns this season. Adam Schefter of ESPN added Jackson is expected to miss "at least" six weeks with the injury.

This is another setback for Jackson after he missed time earlier this season with the abdominal injury. He returned in Week 9 but left early in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears and did not return.

The last time he played a full 16-game schedule was the 2013 campaign, and he has only accomplished the task twice since he entered the league in 2008.

When healthy, Jackson gives the Eagles a vertical threat in the aerial attack who can take advantage of single coverage when Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Zach Ertz draw additional attention.

He had eight catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1, but he has only added one more reception for five yards since then in his return season to the team that drafted him in 2008.

Jackson played the first six seasons of his career with the Eagles, reaching the Pro Bowl and surpassing 1,000 yards through the air in three of those years. He played for Washington and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the next five years, surpassing 1,000 yards twice in that span and tallying 41 catches, 774 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Fortunately for Philadelphia, the presence of Jeffery, Agholor and Ertz means Carson Wentz still has plenty of targets while Jackson is out. Look for Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to see more playing time as well.