Eagles WR DeSean Jackson Expected to Miss About 2 Weeks with Abdominal Injury

Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson suffered an abdominal strain that will reportedly sideline him for two weeks, according to Tim McManus of ESPN.

Jackson suffered the injury early in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, only playing 11 snaps before heading to the sidelines, per Pro Football Reference.

He previously broke his ring finger on his left hand on Aug. 27, but that injury did not cause him to miss any regular-season action.

The 5'10", 175-pound receiver has unfortunately been bothered by injuries from time to time throughout his career. He played in all 16 regular-season games just twice through his first 11 seasons in the NFL, with the last such occurrence coming during the final year of his first stint in Philadelphia back in 2013.

Though his overall numbers may not be what they once were, Jackson has proven he can still be a big-play receiver as he ages. Last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he led the league in yards per reception (18.9) for the fourth time in his career.

He has never finished a season with fewer than 500 receiving yards. Last year, he turned 41 receptions into 774 yards and four touchdowns.

Losing Jackson for any period of time would be a blow to the Eagles' passing attack—but Carson Wentz still has some playmakers to work with. Tight end Zach Ertz should remain a go-to option while Nelson Agholor should see a boost in playing time in the next few games.