Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews Charged with Disorderly Conduct from May Incident

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews faces charges of disorderly conduct in Arizona after allegedly attempting to enter the car of a female security guard and dropping his pants as he walked away.

Kevin McGran of The Star obtained a copy of the report, which was filed May 28 in Scottsdale. The woman said Matthews and his friends appeared intoxicated when they tried to enter her vehicle at 2 a.m.

"[She] jumped out of her vehicle to find out who was trying to get in her car ... and noticed it was Auston and his friends," according to the police report. "She confronted them and the response from Auston was they wanted to see what she would do and they believed it would be funny to see how she would respond. Fayola found this very disturbing [it] put her on edge.

"[She] said she'd told Auston and his friends, 'I am a female, I am a military vet with [severe] PTSD.' She also told them it wasn't funny and how could they think it would be funny to try [to] get in a female's vehicle at 2 a.m. in the morning."

According to the woman, a friend of Matthews attempted to calm the situation and asked the woman not to report them. However, Matthews then pulled down his pants to reveal his underwear as he walked away.

"As the friend was speaking to [the woman], she said Auston began to walk away and after he walked some distance, Auston pulled his pants down, bent over and grabbed his butt cheeks," the police report said.

The Maple Leafs released a statement Tuesday saying that Matthews is fully cooperating with the investigation and they would not be making any further comment while it is ongoing.

Matthews is expected to be a captain for the Maple Leafs this season after posting 73 points in 2018-19. He is facing a potential of six months in jail and a $2,500 fine.