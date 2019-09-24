Video: Odell Beckham Tells Aqib Talib He Didn't Wear Chain During Rams-Browns

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 24, 2019

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Wide receiver Odell Beckham #13 of the Cleveland Browns jumps off the line during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. drew the ire of the NFL for a watch during a Week 1 contest earlier this month. This past week, he knew better than to wear a certain accessory on the field. 

Not because any league rules, but because of who he was going up against.

When the Browns hosted the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football in Week 3, Rams cornerback Aqib Talib was mic'd up for the battle. At one point during the game, the mic caught Beckham having some fun by telling Talib that he wasn't wearing any chains for the matchup:

Talib, of course, has a history of snatching chains, so it's probably for the best that Beckham kept his off the field. 

Beckham hauled in six catches for 56 yards, but it was Talib and the Rams who got the last laugh. L.A. left town with a 20-13 victory. 

