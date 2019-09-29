Dwayne Haskins Replaces Case Keenum for Redskins vs. Daniel Jones, Giants

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Washington rookie Dwayne Haskins saw the first regular-season action of his career Sunday when he replaced Case Keenum in the team's Week 4 game against the New York Giants.

The switch came after Keenum threw an interception and missed a wide-open receiver early in the 14-0 deficit against the division rival. Keenum was 0-3 as a starter entering the game.

With Alex Smith still recovering from a career-threatening leg injury, Washington acquired Keenum and a seventh-round pick for a sixth-round pick in March. The team later selected Haskins 15th overall in the 2019 draft, but Keenum's presence allowed Jay Gruden and Co. to give Haskins time to develop.

Haskins started just one season at Ohio State, but what a season it was. He turned himself into a Heisman finalist by completing 70 percent of his passes for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and only eight interceptions in 14 games.

At 6'4", 230 pounds with a strong arm, he was one of the top prospects in his class. He wound up sliding on draft night, however, with Washington scooping him up in the middle of the first round.

Gruden made it clear during the offseason that Haskins would have an opportunity to compete for the starting job. However, in parts of four preseason games, he completed just 55.2 percent of his passes for 409 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while taking five sacks.

Keenum got the starting nod, but after a slow start to the season, Washington decided it was time to make a switch. It will give Haskins an opportunity to prove his doubters wrong, and during the predraft process, he said:

When 14 other players, including two quarterbacks, were drafted ahead of him, he said he was "more motivated than ever" while adding:

Now, he has the chance to make good on his word.