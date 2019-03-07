Report: Case Keenum Traded to Redskins in Deal with Draft Picks, New Contract

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have reportedly traded quarterback Case Keenum to the Washington Redskins, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Mike Klis of 9News provided more details:

The 31-year-old parlayed an excellent 2017 campaign with the Minnesota Vikings (career-high 22 touchdown passes, 67.6 percent completion rate) into a two-year, $40 million contract with Denver.

However, Keenum did not find the same level of success in Colorado as the 6-10 Broncos sported the NFL's No. 24 scoring offense. He finished 29th in yards per pass attempt and threw the joint second-most interceptions with 15.

The Broncos' move to acquire Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Joe Flacco all but ended the University of Houston product's time in Denver.

In fairness, Keenum faced a few significant obstacles. The Broncos played nine games against teams that finished 9-6-1 or better. Head coach Vance Joseph and offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave were also under fire before being relieved of their duties. Wideout Demaryius Thomas was traded midseason, and two Bronco tight ends (Jeff Heuerman and Jake Butt) suffered season-ending injuries.

The question is whether Keenum can recapture his 2017 magic in Washington. There is legitimate concern that the seven-year veteran was a one-hit wonder. However, he was one of the NFL's more impressive signal-callers two seasons ago.

Ultimately, it wouldn't be surprising to see him rekindle that Vikings magic for the Redskins.

This will be necessary for his new team, as Washington has few alternatives at the position with Alex Smith still recovering from his leg injury that ended his 2018 season. Rapoport noted Keenum will compete with Colt McCoy for the starting job.

Washington showed last season it can be competitive with at least decent quarterback play, as shown by the 6-3 start under Smith. Keenum could fill in nicely and keep the team a contender in the NFC East.