Alex Smith Carted Off vs. Texans After Suffering Gruesome Ankle Injury

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith was carted off the field Sunday after he suffered a gruesome ankle injury against the Houston Texans.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle shared word of the injury, while Albert Breer of The MMQB noted Smith's right leg was placed in an air cast.

Former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann, who famously suffered a serious leg injury on the same day in 1985 (h/t Darren Rovell of ESPN.com), expressed his condolences:

Smith hasn't appeared in fewer than 15 games in a season since 2012, so a prolonged absence would be out of the ordinary.

Entering Sunday, Smith had completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 2,045 yards and 10 touchdowns with three interceptions.

With Smith likely out for the foreseeable future, the onus will be on Colt McCoy to play his first meaningful snaps since 2014—when he played five games, including four starts, and threw for over 1,000 yards.

Since then, McCoy has attempted 11 passes, all of which came in Week 17 of the 2015 season.

Washington will need him to shake off the rust in short order if it wants to remain perched atop the NFC East.