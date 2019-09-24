Paul Pogba Likely to Feature vs. Rochdale, 'Definitely' Ready to Face Arsenal

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 24, 2019

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Paul Pogba of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Manchester United at St Mary's Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Southampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)
Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Paul Pogba is likely to get on the pitch against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday and will play against Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday. 

Pogba has missed the Red Devils' last three matches with an ankle injury, which also kept him out of international duty with France earlier in September.

Per Adam Bath for United's official website, Solskjaer said: "He'll probably get some minutes against Rochdale. But we definitely think he's ready for Arsenal."

Former United midfielder Paul Scholes recently suggested that Pogba would not be missed at Old Trafford if he left the club:

Without the Frenchman in recent weeks, United have claimed narrow 1-0 wins over Leicester City and Astana, while on Sunday they lost 2-0 at West Ham United.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone and James Robson of the Evening Standard felt the midfielder's absent was keenly felt against the Hammers:

While Pogba has had issues with consistency since his return to the club from Juventus in 2016, he remains by far the team's most creative outlet, the player most capable of unlocking an opponent's defence.

The Red Devils shouldn't need him to get past League One side Rochdale at Old Trafford on Wednesday, but they'll be with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw, so his presence will give the team a lift.

He should have plenty of joy against Arsenal on Monday, too. The Gunners have shipped 10 goals in their last five Premier League matches and will be there for the taking if United can put in a good performance.

While United could do with getting more out of Pogba week to week, their chances of playing well are greatly enhanced when he's on the pitch.

