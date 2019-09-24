Jurgen Klopp's Common Goal Announcement Crashes Website After FIFA Awards

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp crashed the Common Goal website after he announced he had joined the initiative at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 in Milan on Monday.

The Liverpool manager was named Best Men's Coach at the ceremony, beating Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Tottenham Hotspur's Mauricio Pochettino to the award:

Per BBC Sport, in his acceptance speech, the German manager said he was "proud to announce from today I am a member of the Common Goal family."

He encouraged those who did not know about it to Google it and duly crashed the charity's website:

Common Goal is an initiative within football which encourages professional players and coaches to donate one per cent of their salaries to charity.

It was launched in 2017 by Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata, and Klopp has joined the likes of Mats Hummels, Megan Rapinoe, Giorgio Chiellini and Kasper Schmeichel by making the commitment.

According to Robin Bairner of Goal, Klopp earns around £7 million a year through his Liverpool salary.

That is only likely to increase after his recent successes.

Since taking over at Liverpool in 2015, he has turned them from Premier League also-rans—they finished eighth in his first season in charge—into European champions and the best runners-up in English top flight history.

The 52-year-old has already etched his name into Liverpool history, but he would find himself in the conversation for the club's best ever manager if he could break their 30-year league title duck.

The Reds could not have made a better start to the 2019-20 season, winning six games out of six and establishing a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City:

They are back in action in Wednesday's Carabao Cup game against MK Dons before Saturday's league visit to Sheffield United.