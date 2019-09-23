Bears' Taylor Gabriel Ruled Out After Suffering Concussion vs. Redskins

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 24, 2019

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 23: Taylor Gabriel #18 catches a pass for a touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the first half at FedExField on September 23, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel suffered a concussion in Monday's game against the Washington Redskins, the team announced.

Gabriel was the team's leading receiver (six receptions for 75 yards and three touchdowns on seven targets) before exiting. According to ESPN Stats & Info, only two other players registered three receiving touchdowns in the opening half of a Monday Night Football game.

His third touchdown grab was the result of some impressive footwork along the sideline:

That helped make it a 28-3 game in favor of the Bears heading into halftime. Washington attempted to claw its way back with a pair of touchdowns, failing on a two-point conversion after each score.

Gabriel's concussion put a damper on what was a career night. He entered Week 3 with three catches for 35 yards, and only once in his previous five seasons did he eclipse two touchdown receptions.

His absence is a setback for Chicago, which continues to struggle moving the ball. The Bears were 22nd in offensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders, and gained 527 yards through their first two games.

Should Gabriel's concussion leave him out for Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, the team would likely turn to Anthony Miller to become the secondary aerial option behind Allen Robinson.

