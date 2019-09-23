Lakers Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins Expected to Attend LeBron James-Led Minicamp

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Although DeMarcus Cousins is likely to miss the entire 2019-20 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers center "is expected" to be with the team for a minicamp organized by LeBron James, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania reported "the Lakers want to integrate [Cousins] back into the team's culture."

Cousins tore his ACL during a workout in August. Charania reported Los Angeles received a designated player exception worth $1.75 million from the NBA to account for the injury.

With Cousins out of the picture, the team signed Dwight Howard to a one-year, $2.5 million deal to compete with JaVale McGee for the starting center job.

The Lakers officially open training camp Sept. 28 since they're competing in the Global Games series. They meet the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 5 in their first preseason game and then head to China for a pair of exhibitions with the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 10 and 12.

The Los Angeles Times' Broderick Turner reported in August that James wanted to gather his teammates in Las Vegas ahead of training camp to have a little extra preparation time.

Cousins settled on a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Lakers following a disappointing stint with the Golden State Warriors. His recovery from a torn Achilles kept him out until January and then tore his left quadriceps in the playoffs.

The 29-year-old is once again set to hit free agency next summer. The fact the Lakers want to keep him around the rest of the team would seemingly indicate they envision him potentially sticking around beyond this season.