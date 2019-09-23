Cam Newton Out vs. Texans with Foot Injury; Kyle Allen to Start for Panthers

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will miss his second straight start next week with a foot injury.

"What Cam needs right now is time and rest for his foot. We want him at 100 percent when he's ready, so there's no exact timetable for his return," head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. "At this point, we're going to go forward with Kyle (Allen) as our starter."

Allen will start at the Houston Texans. He threw for 261 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals.

“I think he’s real confident in who he is as a football player,” Rivera said after the game. “He was a very heralded player coming into college, he had a good college career, and I think he’s just confident that he has that kind of ability.