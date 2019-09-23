Video: Nets Unveil New Court Design for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Era

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2019

BROOKLYN, NY - OCTOBER 28: A general view of the Brooklyn Nets logo before a game against the Indiana Pacers on October 28, 2016 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

This offseason began a new era of Brooklyn Nets basketball, and with it comes a new court design, which the team unveiled publicly Monday:

"There was some impetus to refresh things but also some hesitation," Jeff Gamble, the team's vice president of content and creative, told Zach Lowe of ESPN. "We were nervous about messing it up. We have seen court designs that have fallen on their face."

Head coach and general manager Sean Marks was a major catalyst of the redesign from the old black-and-white court that had stood since the franchise's move to Brooklyn in 2012.

Marks insisted on using a gray floor to remind people of blacktop courts, which fits well with the new additions of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Both Irving and Durant have a history of showcasing their skills in street games.

The court also features a subway tile design to provide more of a New York feel.

It's a unique design that will remind people this is a new age for the Nets as they hope to be among the top teams in the NBA next season and beyond.

Related

    Nets Will Have New Gray Court

    Nets’ new floor inspired by blacktop courts, Brooklyn streets and city’s ‘industrial vibe’

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Nets Will Have New Gray Court

    Nets’ new floor inspired by blacktop courts, Brooklyn streets and city’s ‘industrial vibe’

    Zach Lowe
    via ESPN.com

    Luka and Porzingis Will Be a Dream Fit for Mavs

    Is Dallas a playoff lock with its new star duo?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Luka and Porzingis Will Be a Dream Fit for Mavs

    Is Dallas a playoff lock with its new star duo?

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Is Wilt's 100 Really That Impressive?

    A deep dive into Chamberlain's epic game

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Is Wilt's 100 Really That Impressive?

    A deep dive into Chamberlain's epic game

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron's 2002 HS Jersey Featured in SI Could Sell for $300k+

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron's 2002 HS Jersey Featured in SI Could Sell for $300k+

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report