Video: Nets Unveil New Court Design for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Era

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

This offseason began a new era of Brooklyn Nets basketball, and with it comes a new court design, which the team unveiled publicly Monday:

"There was some impetus to refresh things but also some hesitation," Jeff Gamble, the team's vice president of content and creative, told Zach Lowe of ESPN. "We were nervous about messing it up. We have seen court designs that have fallen on their face."

Head coach and general manager Sean Marks was a major catalyst of the redesign from the old black-and-white court that had stood since the franchise's move to Brooklyn in 2012.

Marks insisted on using a gray floor to remind people of blacktop courts, which fits well with the new additions of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Both Irving and Durant have a history of showcasing their skills in street games.

The court also features a subway tile design to provide more of a New York feel.

It's a unique design that will remind people this is a new age for the Nets as they hope to be among the top teams in the NBA next season and beyond.