Ranking Heisman Contenders' Performances After Week 4 of College Football

Although a couple of Heisman Trophy candidates had marquee matchups in Week 4, most of the award's top contenders enjoyed yet another stat-padded afternoon.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor actually checked off both boxes. The Badgers annihilated a visiting Michigan team, and Taylor recorded the ninth 200-yard showing of his college career.

The following ranking is a single-game snapshot of the 10 players with the best Heisman odds entering Week 5. The order is based solely on how those players performed in Week 4. Factors include individual production, impact on team success and competition.

Odds are courtesy of Caesars.

Note: Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts remains a top candidate (11-5), but the Sooners did not play in Week 4.