Ranking Heisman Contenders' Performances After Week 4 of College Football

Ranking Heisman Contenders' Performances After Week 4 of College FootballSeptember 24, 2019
Although a couple of Heisman Trophy candidates had marquee matchups in Week 4, most of the award's top contenders enjoyed yet another stat-padded afternoon.
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor actually checked off both boxes. The Badgers annihilated a visiting Michigan team, and Taylor recorded the ninth 200-yard showing of his college career.
The following ranking is a single-game snapshot of the 10 players with the best Heisman odds entering Week 5. The order is based solely on how those players performed in Week 4. Factors include individual production, impact on team success and competition.
Odds are courtesy of Caesars.
Note: Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts remains a top candidate (11-5), but the Sooners did not play in Week 4.
9. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State
Heisman odds: 18-1
Week 4 stats (L 36-30 at Texas): 37 carries, 121 yards, 2 TD; 2 receptions, 14 yards
Chuba Hubbard keeps putting up massive stat lines. Despite losing to Texas, the sophomore recorded his third 100-yard game of the young season and scored two more touchdowns.
However, this was not an efficient game for Hubbard. Texas limited the powerful back to just 3.3 yards per carry and stuffed him on a critical fourth down.
Hubbard's season totals are impressive (642 yards, nine touchdowns), but every Oklahoma State loss will reduce his actual chance at being a Heisman finalist―let alone winning it.
What's next: vs. Kansas State
8. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
Heisman odds: 20-1
Week 4 stats (W 21-6 at Stanford): 19-of-24, 259 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Justin Herbert basically showed his entire scouting report while Oregon handled a mediocre Stanford team.
He threw an excellent back-shoulder touchdown, showed easy velocity on out-breaking routes and perfectly placed two other scores. But the senior also fumbled twice and failed to identify or react to pressure on a couple of occasions.
While that summary is more of an NFL draft reflection than a Heisman discussion, the game itself didn't provide much information to the latter. He played well against an inferior opponent.
Oregon still hasn't opened up the offense, which is critical for Herbert to have a legitimate chance at winning the award.
What's next: Idle
7. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
Heisman odds: 22-1
Week 4 stats (W 49-7 vs. Southern Miss): 6 receptions, 96 yards, 2 TD
Oh, you know, just another day at the office for Jerry Jeudy.
The crafty wideout matched his season-low clip of six catches (pretty good, huh) and fell narrowly shy of the 100-yard barrier in Alabama's easy win. Jeudy scored twice, lifting his season totals to 30 receptions for 404 yards and six touchdowns.
Among wide receivers in program history, Jeudy has the second-most touchdowns (22) and is three catches away from joining the top-10 list of career receptions.
What's next: vs. Ole Miss
6. Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas
Heisman odds: 10-1
Week 4 stats (W 36-30 vs. Oklahoma State): 20-of-28, 281 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT; 10 carries, 70 yards
Sam Ehlinger's key mistake didn't end up hurting. After his interception late in the third quarter, Texas forced a turnover on downs and protected the slim 28-23 advantage.
Redemption followed for Ehlinger.
He orchestrated a six-play, 73-yard touchdown drive that included completions of 17 and 26 yards. Roschon Johnson slipped in for the score, and then caught a screen from Ehlinger for the two-point conversion. That sequence gave Texas a 36-23 lead.
Ehlinger isn't outside the "favorites" tier, but he's the next-best contender after Tua Tagovailoa, Hurts and Joe Burrow.
What's next: Idle
5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Heisman odds: 9-5
Week 4 stats (W 49-7 vs. Southern Miss): 17-of-21, 293 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT; 3 carries, 8 yards
As you'd expect from Tagovailoa, he diced an overmatched secondary. Southern Miss had no answer for the southpaw.
Tagovailoa hit Henry Ruggs III in stride on a slant for a touchdown, and then slightly underthrew the speedster who still raced to the end zone. He lofted a pass to a wide-open Najee Harris for the third score and tossed Jeudy a pair of easy touchdowns to complete the day.
Through four games, Tagovailoa has 1,300 passing yards with 17 touchdowns and zero interceptions.
What's next: vs. Ole Miss
4. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
Heisman odds: 15-1
Week 4 stats (W 76-5 vs. Miami, Ohio): 14-of-21, 223 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT; 9 carries, 36 yards, 2 TD
Justin Fields only needed one quarter to wreck the visitors.
Granted, his torrid 15-minute stretch happened after a pretty uninspiring start. Fields lost a fumble that skittered through the end zone and resulted in a safety. Ohio State only led 7-5 entering the second quarter, but that's when Fields took over.
The sophomore threw four touchdowns and scampered for two more. Thanks to three takeaways from the defense, those six drives covered just 259 yards, but Fields only needed 27 plays.
Once Fields has to regularly play in fourth quarters, we'll have a better understanding of his place among the Heisman hierarchy.
What's next: at Nebraska
3. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
Heisman odds: 12-1
Week 4 stats (W 35-14 vs. Michigan): 23 carries, 203 yards; 2 TD; 1 reception, 5 yards
Jonathan Taylor made a mess of the Wolverines.
The junior back pounded Michigan for 51 yards and a score on the opening drive and scampered 72 yards for a touchdown two possessions later. He'd already surpassed the 140-yard mark in the first quarter of what ended up a 35-14 Wisconsin rout.
Taylor missed a portion of the game because of leg cramps but still collected 203 yards and those two trips to the end zone. He added a five-yard catch on the Badgers' final scoring drive.
Heading into Week 5, Taylor ranks third nationally in both yards per game (146.7) and rushing touchdowns (seven).
What's next: vs. Northwestern
2. Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State
Heisman odds: 20-1
Week 4 stats (L 67-63 vs. UCLA): 41-of-61, 570 yards, 9 TD, 2 INT; 5 carries, 21 yards
When a guy throws nine touchdowns, how can you really fault his performance?
Yes, he tossed two interceptions and lost a fumble. Those turnovers led to seven UCLA points and prevented a possibility for a last-second winner. But his receivers lost three fumbles after completions, and Gordon didn't give up 67 points.
While the mistakes drop him below Joe Burrow for the No. 1 spot, Gordon threw nine touchdowns. Nine! In one game!
Gordon leads the nation in yards per game (437.5) and touchdown passes (21) but is entering a gnarly five-game stretch. WSU travels to each of Utah, Arizona State, Oregon and Cal.
What's next: at Utah
1. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
Heisman odds: 11-5
Week 4 stats (W 66-38 at Vanderbilt): 25-of-34, 398 yards, 6 TD, 0 INT
Unfortunately for LSU, top target Terrace Marshall Jr. will be sidelined for a few weeks. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported Marshall underwent foot surgery.
Given how Burrow has performed so far, though, that absence―while substantial―likely won't be crushing.
Burrow set an LSU record with six passing scores at Vanderbilt, lifting his season total to 17 through just four contests. Last year, he managed only 16 touchdowns in 13 games.
The nation's leader in completion percentage (80.3) also ranks second in yards per game (380.0) and attempts (12.3). The revamped LSU offense has far exceeded even the loftiest expectations, and Burrow is a Heisman favorite because of it.
What's next: Idle