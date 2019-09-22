Watch Injured Saquon Barkley Hobble to Celebrate with Giants After Dramatic Win

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

There was no way Saquon Barkley was missing out on the New York Giants' celebration following their first win of the season.

Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones directed an eight-play, 75-yard drive that he capped off with a seven-yard touchdown run to help give the visiting Giants the 32-31 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with less than two minutes remaining in Sunday's game.

Tampa Bay responded with a 44-yard connection from Jameis Winston to Mike Evans to set up a potential game-winning field goal, but Matt Gay missed the 34-yarder wide right. It set off a massive celebration that Barkley hobbled over to:

Barkley managed just 10 rushing yards on eight carries before he was helped to the locker room. He emerged with a walking boot and crutches, neither of which prevented him from celebrating the dramatic win.

There is plenty of optimism in New York after Jones threw for 336 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in his debut as a starter in addition to the winning touchdown run on fourth down. Having Barkley available in the near future to develop with his young backfield mate would only serve to bolster that confidence.

New York hosts division foe Washington in Week 4 and may need to win without its starting running back again. At least it can take solace knowing he will be there to celebrate afterward if it happens.