Cowboys' Jerry Jones Talks Sean Payton Rumors After Saints Contract Extension

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wasn't looking to tamper following a 31-6 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

"What rumors?" Jones said when asked if Sean Payton's decision to sign a five-year contract extension with the New Orleans Saints would end speculation about the head coach eventually joining the Cowboys, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

Williams noted Jones was smiling when he said that, although he had nothing but positive things to say about the Saints' situation with his own head coach, Jason Garrett, under contract for just this season.

"I know this: I think a lot of that organization, Mickey [Loomis] and everybody involved there, Ms. [Gayle] Benson," Jones said. "Nothing surprising about that. They recognize everything that Sean is about positively, which is what he's about. Doesn't surprise me at all that they want to keep him there. He's a big part of the fabric of New Orleans."

It makes sense some would connect Payton to the Cowboys.

Williams pointed out he is a former Dallas assistant and is still friends with Jones. What's more, he is one of the most successful coaches of his generation with a 119-75 record, seven playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title during his tenure with the Saints that dates back to 2006 and would be a logical choice if Jones were looking for a new coach.

However, Garrett is an impressive 80-59 since taking over as head coach of the Cowboys during the 2010 season and is looking to make the playoffs for the fourth time in six years. Dallas is already 3-0 this season and is built for current and future success with the backfield combination of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.

Garrett may not have Payton's resume, but he has been plenty successful in his own right and could earn himself a contract extension if this season continues to unfold as it has in the early going.

If nothing else, Jones' comments will add another layer of intrigue to the upcoming Week 4 game between the Cowboys and Saints.