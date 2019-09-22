Look: Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis Clowns Dolphins' Davon Godchaux Online After Win

Look: Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis Clowns Dolphins' Davon Godchaux Online After WinSeptember 22, 2019
Alika Jenner/Getty Images
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux lost two times Sunday.
Godchaux responded to a tweet showing a highlight of him having success against Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick and said: "If they are the best oline, then what am I?"
Dallas cornerback Jourdan Lewis was happy to tell him:
The Cowboys handled the Dolphins with ease in a 31-6 victory, although Godchaux played well at times individually and tallied four tackles. Lewis notched one tackle but helped limit Miami quarterback Josh Rosen to 18-of-39 passing for 200 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.
He was also the team's Twitter MVP after the game.
