Look: Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis Clowns Dolphins' Davon Godchaux Online After Win

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2019

HONOLULU, HAWAII - AUGUST 17: Jourdan Lewis #27 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Aloha Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux lost two times Sunday.

Godchaux responded to a tweet showing a highlight of him having success against Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick and said: "If they are the best oline, then what am I?"

Dallas cornerback Jourdan Lewis was happy to tell him:

The Cowboys handled the Dolphins with ease in a 31-6 victory, although Godchaux played well at times individually and tallied four tackles. Lewis notched one tackle but helped limit Miami quarterback Josh Rosen to 18-of-39 passing for 200 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He was also the team's Twitter MVP after the game.

